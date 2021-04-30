Skip to main content
The Assessment Frameworks for Cycle 2 of the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies

https://doi.org/10.1787/4bc2342d-en
OECD
OECD Skills Studies
OECD (2021), The Assessment Frameworks for Cycle 2 of the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies, OECD Skills Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4bc2342d-en.
