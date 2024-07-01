Skip to main content
Adult numeracy skills

The Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) defines numeracy as the ability to access, use, interpret and communicate mathematical information and ideas to engage in and manage the mathematical demands of various situations in adult life. Through the Survey of Adult Skills, PIAAC assesses and describes the numeracy skills of adults aged 16-65.

Policy sub-issue

