Adult numeracy skills

On average, across OECD countries that participated in PIAAC, 24 percent of adults score at Level 1 or below in numeracy, and only 11 percent score at Levels 4 or 5. Adults at Level 1 can only complete tasks involving basic mathematical processes in contexts where the mathematical content is explicit. At Level 4, adults can understand abstract and formal mathematical and statistical ideas. The share of adults at Level 1 or below is above 50 percent in Chile, Türkiye and Mexico and is as low as 8 percent in Japan. In Finland, almost 20 percent of adults score at the highest numeracy levels; this share ranges between 17 and 19 percent in Flanders (Belgium), the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Japan.