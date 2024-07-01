Numeracy is the ability to access, use, interpret and communicate mathematical information and ideas to engage in and manage the mathematical demands of various situations in adult life. The PIAAC numeracy assessment confronts adults with realistic situations in which they must respond appropriately to mathematical content, information and ideas. The results of the assessment are reported in six proficiency levels, with accurate descriptions of the types of tasks that adults at different levels are able to perform successfully.
Adult numeracy skills
The Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) defines numeracy as the ability to access, use, interpret and communicate mathematical information and ideas to engage in and manage the mathematical demands of various situations in adult life. Through the Survey of Adult Skills, PIAAC assesses and describes the numeracy skills of adults aged 16-65.
Key messages
Modern societies present citizens from all walks of life with an increasing amount and variety of information of a quantitative or mathematical nature. This relates to different contexts, such as health risk factors, environmental impacts, or financial planning and insurance purchasing, to name but a few. As workplaces become more technology-rich, the importance of numeracy and mathematical skills in this context is growing significantly. Compared to literacy, numeracy is often more strongly associated with the probability of being employed and earning higher wages.
On average, across OECD countries that participated in PIAAC, 24 percent of adults score at Level 1 or below in numeracy, and only 11 percent score at Levels 4 or 5. Adults at Level 1 can only complete tasks involving basic mathematical processes in contexts where the mathematical content is explicit. At Level 4, adults can understand abstract and formal mathematical and statistical ideas. The share of adults at Level 1 or below is above 50 percent in Chile, Türkiye and Mexico and is as low as 8 percent in Japan. In Finland, almost 20 percent of adults score at the highest numeracy levels; this share ranges between 17 and 19 percent in Flanders (Belgium), the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Japan.
Context
The importance of regular engagement with numeracy practices
Proficiency and frequency of engagement with numeracy practices are strongly related. Proficient adults use numeracy frequently, and adults who regularly engage in numeracy practices improve their skills. There is also evidence that higher use of numeracy skills at work is independently associated with higher wages.
Engagement in numeracy practices at work and numeracy score
Large differences in numeracy skills exist between men and women
On average, across OECD countries that participated in PIAAC, men score about 10 points higher than women on the numeracy scale. This represents about 20 percent of a standard deviation and contrasts with literacy, where no significant gender differences are observed. When comparing with PISA, there is evidence that gender gaps that already exist at age 15 widen as people age.
Gender differences in literacy and numeracy proficiency
Programmes of work and projects
-
The Survey of Adult Skills, a product of the PIAAC, measures adults’ proficiency in literacy, numeracy and the ability to solve problems in technology-rich environments.Learn more
-
The OECD Indicators of Education Systems (INES) programme seeks to gauge the performance of national education systems through internationally comparable data.Learn more
-
The Education Policy Outlook is an analytical observatory that monitors the evolution of policy priorities and policy developments from early childhood education to adult education, mainly among OECD education systems, to provide a comparative understanding of how policies are evolving, and how they can be best implemented or improved over time.Learn more
-
The OECD’s programme on education and skills policy support policymakers in their efforts to achieve high-quality lifelong learning, which in turn contributes to personal development, sustainable economic growth, and social cohesion.Learn more