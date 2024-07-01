Adult literacy skills

On average, across OECD countries that participated in PIAAC, almost 20 percent of adults score at Level 1 or below in literacy, and only 10 percent score at Levels 4 or 5, the highest proficiency levels of literacy. At Level 1, adults are only able to read short texts to locate a single piece of information; at Level 5 they are able to search for and integrate information across multiple and dense texts, and can evaluate evidence and arguments. The share of adults with low literacy skills is above 50 percent in Chile and Mexico and is as low as 5 percent in Japan. In Finland and Japan, more than 20 percent of adults score at the highest literacy levels.