Reading literacy

Reading literacy is understanding, using, evaluating, reflecting on and engaging with texts in order to achieve personal objectives, enhance knowledge and capabilities, and contribute to society. In the 21st century, reading extends to digital platforms, and requires triangulating different sources, navigating through ambiguity, distinguishing between fact and opinion, and constructing knowledge.

