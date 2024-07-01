Reading literacy

PISA 2022 results show that 74% of students scored at Level 2 proficiency or above on average across OECD countries. At a minimum, these students are able to identify the main idea in a text of moderate length, find information based on explicit, though sometimes complex, criteria, and reflect on the purpose and form of texts when explicitly directed to do so. Some 7% of students attained the highest proficiency levels, Level 5 or 6, across OECD countries. These students can comprehend lengthy texts, infer relevant information, perform causal reasoning, engage in reflective tasks, and deal with abstract or counterintuitive concepts.