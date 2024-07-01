Global competence

Students with more positive global and intercultural dispositions tend to engage more broadly in learning activities at school, such as learning about other cultures, developing perspectives on global issues, and learning to resolve conflicts with their peers. Schools and educators could integrate several learning activities to cover a wide range of global and intercultural topics. Effective learning requires a consistent approach rather than sporadic or one-off activities. This, in turn, requires curricula to cover the breadth of global and intercultural topics relevant to 15-year-olds.