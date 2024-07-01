PISA High Performing Systems for Tomorrow (HPST)

The OECD’s PISA High Performing Systems for Tomorrow project aims to establish a comprehensive international framework for the future development of education systems, enabling countries to reorient their education systems toward new purposes, policies and practices.

At the heart of the project stands a set of major questions. In the 21st century, what does it mean for humans to flourish? How should education support human flourishing, at every stage of life? How should education systems be designed to promote human flourishing for all? What learning goals and competencies should people strive for? What learning environments would best support them? How should the teaching profession evolve to facilitate their learning? What metrics would enable measurement and benchmarking at system and student level?

The PISA High Performing Systems for Tomorrow framework: Education for Human Flourishing, will be constructed around detailed responses to these questions. It will link to other OECD initiatives and draw on the perspectives of policy makers, learners, practitioners, researchers, parents and employers. By mobilising their engagement and support, the project will create the enabling conditions for the implementation of education for human flourishing, in national and local settings.