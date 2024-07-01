Skip to main content
PISA High Performing Systems for Tomorrow (HPST)

The OECD’s PISA High Performing Systems for Tomorrow (HPST) project aims to establish a comprehensive international framework for the future development of education systems, enabling countries to reorient their education systems toward new purposes, policies and practices, while considering the implications of artificial intelligence for the purposes of education.

Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

