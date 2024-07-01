Skip to main content
PISA 2025 Foreign Language Assessment

For the first time, more than 20 countries will assess their students’ foreign language competence in English as a Foreign language as part of PISA 2025. Discover how this assessment will generate comparable data on students’ foreign language proficiency and invaluable insights into best practices for teaching and learning a foreign language.

Focus
Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

