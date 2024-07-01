PISA 2025 Foreign Language Assessment

In today’s global world, a large number of people need to reach some level of proficiency in more than one language to be able to communicate and interact with others. Globalisation, technological innovation and human migration flows have made interactions amongst people from different countries and cultures increasingly more important.

Countries and economies are aware of these opportunities and are channelling efforts to foster the multiple benefits that come with learning foreign languages.

INTERCULTURAL

UNDERSTANDING Foreign languages act as a bridge to other people, countries and cultures.In doing so, they help promote respect for diversity and inclusiveness.



ECONOMIC

BENEFITS Knowing one or more foreign languages is associated with higher chances to access to tertiary education and employability – domestically and globally. COGNITIVE

BENEFITS Learning foreign languages increases cognitive abilities, such as flexibility, problem solving, abstract and creative thinking.

Foreign language skills are increasing their importance in curricula around the world and governments are keen to know if their efforts to promote foreign language teaching and learning are effective. Moreover, policy makers need evidence on the most effective policies and teaching approaches and methods used to provide students with the skills they will need in the future – and right now.