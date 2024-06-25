Skip to main content
PISA 2022 Creative Thinking

The PISA 2022 Creative Thinking assessment examines students' capacity to generate diverse and original ideas, and to evaluate and improve ideas, across a range of contexts through open-ended communication and problem solving tasks.

Focus
PISA Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Programme
