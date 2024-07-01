Student financial literacy

PISA 2018 results show that some 85% of students scored at Level 2 or above on average across OECD countries and economies. At a minimum, these students can apply their knowledge of common financial products and commonly used financial terms to situations that are immediately relevant to them, and can recognise the value of a simple budget. Some 10% of students attained the highest level of proficiency, Level 5, across OECD countries and economies. These students can apply their knowledge to contexts that may only become relevant to their lives later on, can analyse complex financial products, and can take into account features of financial documents that are not immediately obvious.