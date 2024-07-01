Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Social and emotional skills

Social and emotional skills – such as self-control, stress resistance, co-operation, sociability, and curiosity – are competencies that support key life outcomes, including health and well-being, academic achievement, and job performance. The Survey on Social and Emotional Skills (SSES) supports policymakers to identify conditions and practices that foster or hinder the development of social and emotional skills and assess how equitably these skills are distributed among students.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top