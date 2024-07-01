Students’ social and emotional skills are linked to their experiences at school. Students exposed to bullying tend to have lower levels of almost all social and emotional skills, particularly those related to emotional regulation, such as optimism, and trust. On the other hand, better relationships between students and teachers are linked to greater levels of these skills. Students who have the opportunity to participate in extra-curricular activities, such as sports club or artistic activities, also tend to report higher levels of creativity and curiosity, even after accounting for differences in participation by socio-economic background and gender.