Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Intersectionality in education

Rationale and practices to address the needs of students’ intersecting identities
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dbb1e821-en
Authors
Samo Varsik, Julia Gorochovskij
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Varsik, S. and J. Gorochovskij (2023), “Intersectionality in education: Rationale and practices to address the needs of students’ intersecting identities”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 302, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dbb1e821-en.
Go to top