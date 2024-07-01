The PISA for Schools project contributes to improving student learning opportunities and well-being by empowering teachers and school leaders through global connections and international benchmarking based on a common scale provided by PISA. The PISA-based Test for Schools (PBTS) is a digital assessment intended to help school leaders understand their 15-year-old students' abilities to think critically and apply their knowledge creatively in novel contexts.
PISA for Schools
The PISA-based Test for Schools provides school-level estimates of performance and information about the learning environment and students’ attitudes gathered from student questionnaires. Find out more and how schools and their networks can take part.