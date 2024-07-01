Learning time and disciplinary climate

PISA 2022 data show that many students study mathematics in a disciplinary climate that is not favourable to learning even though, on average across OECD countries and in around a third of all education systems, the disciplinary climate improved between 2012 and 2022. For example, 20% of students across OECD countries reported that they cannot work well in most or all lessons. Apart from “traditional” disciplinary problems, such as students not listening to what the teacher says, or trying to learn in a noisy and disorderly classroom, one in three students, on average across OECD countries, also reported that, in most or every mathematics lesson, they get distracted using digital devices.