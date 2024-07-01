PISA 2022 found that systems where more students spend a moderate amount of time, around 24 to 27 hours per week in regular school lessons (in all subjects combined), tended to score higher in mathematics. Education systems where more students spend below 20 hour or over 39 hours per week in regular lessons tended to score lower in mathematics. Education systems where more students spend up to two hours per day doing homework tended to score higher in mathematics, on average. By contrast, those systems where more students spend three hours or more on homework tended to score lower in mathematics.
Learning time and disciplinary climate
Education systems make various choices concerning the overall amount of time devoted to instruction. Intended instruction time differs from student learning time. Learning also happens outside of formal classroom settings. Disciplinary climate is an important element for the effectiveness of teaching and learning time.
Key messages
The PISA 2006 results indicate that the average amount of time spent in regular school lessons, across countries, is positively related with overall country performance, albeit weakly. Conversely, time allocated to out-of-school-time lessons and individual study is negatively related to performance. This suggests that the quantity and the quality of learning time matters. Quality learning time relies on various elements such as quality of teaching, the availability of resources such as textbooks and school materials, student motivation and a supportive learning environment.
PISA 2022 data show that many students study mathematics in a disciplinary climate that is not favourable to learning even though, on average across OECD countries and in around a third of all education systems, the disciplinary climate improved between 2012 and 2022. For example, 20% of students across OECD countries reported that they cannot work well in most or all lessons. Apart from “traditional” disciplinary problems, such as students not listening to what the teacher says, or trying to learn in a noisy and disorderly classroom, one in three students, on average across OECD countries, also reported that, in most or every mathematics lesson, they get distracted using digital devices.
Context
Distraction from digital devices in mathematics lessons
On average across OECD countries, one in three students reported that they get distracted using digital devices and around one of four students indicated that they get distracted by other students who are using digital devices. The frequency with which students become distracted by other students who are using digital devices in class is among the disciplinary aspects that shows the strongest association with mathematics performance.
Distraction from digital devices in mathematics lessons (2022)
Time spent on digital devices at school and mathematics performance
On average across OECD countries, students who spent up to five hours per day on digital devices for learning activities in school scored higher in mathematics than students who spent no time. When it comes to the use of digital devices for leisure activities, students who spent up to one hour per day scored highest and the scores were lower as students spent more time.
Time spent on digital devices at school and mathematics performance (2022)
