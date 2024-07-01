Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Curriculum and instruction time

In the curriculum, countries make various choices concerning the amount of time devoted to instruction. These choices reflect national and/or regional priorities/preferences concerning the types of knowledge, skills,attitudes and values students should be taught and at what age. Increasingly, governments are re-thinking curriculum to be make it more relevant to the demands of the 21st century given its fast economic, societal, technological and environmental changes. 

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top