Curriculum and instruction time

In most countries, central and state authorities establish regulations or recommendations regarding instruction time and the curriculum. However, local authorities, schools, teachers and/or students may have some freedom in organising instruction time or in choosing subjects.
- In more than one-quarter of countries with available data, schools/local authorities are free to decide how much time should be allocated for each grade.
- Compulsory subjects within a flexible timetable, while not extensively practiced in most countries, is adopted in a few countries and economies.