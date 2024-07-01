Class size and student-teacher ratios

On average across OECD countries, there are 15 students for every teacher in primary education and 13 students per teacher in lower secondary education. The average school class in OECD countries has 21 students in primary education and 23 in lower secondary education as the number of teachers per school is generally higher than the number of classes per school. However, there are large differences across countries. In Costa Rica, the average class size at primary level is 16 students, whereas it is 31 students in Chile.