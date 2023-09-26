Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An assessment of the professional development of teachers and school leaders, and curriculum and learning resources in Moldova

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/22633a40-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “An assessment of the professional development of teachers and school leaders, and curriculum and learning resources in Moldova”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 78, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/22633a40-en.
Go to top