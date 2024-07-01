Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

PISA 2012 Creative Problem Solving

The PISA 2012 Creative Problem Solving assessment provides internationally comparable data on students' capacity to understand and resolve problem situations where a method of solution is not immediately obvious. It includes the willingness to engage with such situations in order to achieve one’s potential as a constructive and reflective citizen.

Focus
PISA Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Programme

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top