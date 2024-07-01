What is Creative Problem Solving?

A “problem” exists when a person has a goal but does not know how to achieve it. In order to reach their goal, individuals must overcome barriers such as a lack of relevant knowledge or strategies. “Problem solving” thus refers to transforming a given situation into a goal situation, when no obvious method of solution is available.

The PISA 2012 Creative Problem Solving assessment focused on students’ general reasoning skills, their ability to regulate problem-solving processes, and their willingness to do so, by confronting students with problems that do not require expert knowledge to solve.

Why is it important for students to develop Creative Problem Solving?

In modern societies, all of life is problem solving. Changes in society, the environment, and technology mean that the scope of an individual’s readily-applicable knowledge is rapidly evolving. Adapting, learning, trying out new things and being ready to learn from mistakes are key to resilience and success in an unpredictable world.

Few workers today, whether in manual or knowledge-based occupations, use repetitive actions to perform their tasks. Complex problem solving skills are particularly in demand in fast-growing, highly-skilled managerial, professional and technical occupations. It is thus important for students to develop creative problem solving skills so that they can confront and overcome complex, non-routine challenges with no immediately obvious solutions – both in their daily lives, and in preparation for their future. Problem solving skills can also help individuals to participate fully in society by enabling them to better adapt to new circumstances, engage in lifelong learning, and transfer knowledge into successful action.