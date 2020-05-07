PISA 2018 Results (Volume IV)

The OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) examines what students know in reading, mathematics and science, and what they can do with what they know. It provides the most comprehensive and rigorous international assessment of student learning outcomes to date. Results from PISA indicate the quality and equity of learning outcomes attained around the world, and allow educators and policy makers to learn from the policies and practices applied in other countries. This is one of six volumes that present the results of the PISA 2018 survey, the seventh round of the triennial assessment. Volume IV, Are Students Smart about Money?, examines 15-year-old students’ understanding about money matters in the 20 countries and economies that participated in this optional assessment.