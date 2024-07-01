Public returns from education

Higher levels of educational attainment lead to higher returns for the public sector. On average across the OECD, the public net financial returns for attaining tertiary education is about USD 127 000 for a man and USD 60 600 for a woman. The net financial returns on investment for governments are generally closely related to the private net returns: those countries where individuals benefit the most from pursuing tertiary education are also those where governments gain the largest returns. For tertiary education, this is the case for men in Ireland and the United States, countries with very large net private and public returns for tertiary education.