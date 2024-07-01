Social and health outcomes of education

Parents play a vital role in equipping their children for success in our interconnected world. In nearly all countries participating in PISA 2018 Global Competence questionnaire, students’ interest in learning about other cultures is positively related to their mothers’ educational attainment. In Australia, Estonia, France, Iceland, Ireland and Latvia, it was only the students with tertiary-educated mothers who expressed more curiosity about other cultures than the average of all students from OECD countries and economies.