Educational attainment and employment rates are strongly correlated. On average, only 59% of 25-64 year-olds with below upper secondary attainment are employed in OECD countries, rising to 77% of those with upper secondary or post-secondary non-tertiary attainment. The employment rate among adults with tertiary attainment is even higher, at 86%. The strong relationship between labour market participation and educational attainment holds true whether participation is measured by employment, unemployment or economic inactivity rates.
Post-education labour market outcomes
Labour market outcomes tied to educational attainment levels are vital indicators of the link between education and economic opportunities. They reveal sought-after qualifications by employers and aid governments in comprehending global trends and forecasting economic evolution in the future.
Key messages
In most OECD countries, women tend to have lower employment rates compared to men within the same age group, regardless of educational attainment. Nevertheless, this gender gap diminishes with higher levels of educational attainment. The disparity in employment rates is linked to the enduring influence of traditional gender roles. Women who anticipate fulfilling caregiving responsibilities at home instead of pursuing careers may have less motivation to pursue further education, thus leading to lower educational attainment.
The type of educational programme pursued has an impact on employment rates. In many countries, upper secondary or post-secondary non-tertiary education includes both general and vocational tracks. On average across OECD countries, 83% of 25-34 year-olds with a vocational qualification are employed, compared to 73% of those with a general qualification. Vocational programmes facilitate smoother school-to-work transitions due to their occupational specificity, yet the employment advantage they offer tends to diminish over individuals' career.
Context
Employment rates by educational attainment
Higher educational attainment enhances employment prospects, with rates varying based on the orientation of the programme pursued. Across many OECD countries, among 25-34 year-olds with upper secondary or post-secondary non-tertiary qualification, individuals with vocational qualifications tend to enjoy higher employment rates compared to those with general qualifications.
Employment rates of 25-34 year-olds, by educational attainment and programme orientation (2019)
Gender gap in labour market inactivity by educational attainment
Younger women exhibit higher inactivity rates compared to men, especially pronounced among those without upper secondary education. On average across OECD countries, this gender gap is 25 percentage points for those without upper secondary attainment, 15 percentage points for those with upper secondary or post-secondary non-tertiary attainment, and 6 percentage points for those with tertiary attainment.
Gender gap in inactivity rates among 25-34 year-olds, by educational attainment (2022)
