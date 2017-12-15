Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How returns to skills depend on formal qualifications

Evidence from PIAAC
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/332a43d7-en
Authors
Jan Paul Heisig, Heike Solga
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Heisig, J. and H. Solga (2017), “How returns to skills depend on formal qualifications: Evidence from PIAAC”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 163, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/332a43d7-en.
Go to top