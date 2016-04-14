Skip to main content
Adults with Low Proficiency in Literacy or Numeracy

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0v44bnmnx-en
Anke Grotlüschen, David Mallows, Stephen Reder, John Sabatini
OECD Education Working Papers
Grotlüschen, A. et al. (2016), “Adults with Low Proficiency in Literacy or Numeracy”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 131, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0v44bnmnx-en.
