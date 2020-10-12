Skip to main content
Assessing adults’ skills on a global scale

A joint analysis of results from PIAAC and STEP
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ae2f95d5-en
Authors
François Keslair, Marco Paccagnella
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Keslair, F. and M. Paccagnella (2020), “Assessing adults’ skills on a global scale: A joint analysis of results from PIAAC and STEP”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 230, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ae2f95d5-en.
