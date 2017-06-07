Skip to main content
Adaptive problem solving

Moving towards a new assessment domain in the second cycle of PIAAC
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/90fde2f4-en
Authors
Samuel Greiff, Katharina Scheiter, Ronny Scherer, Francesca Borgonovi, Ann Britt, Art Graesser, Muneo Kitajima, Jean-François Rouet
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Greiff, S. et al. (2017), “Adaptive problem solving: Moving towards a new assessment domain in the second cycle of PIAAC”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 156, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/90fde2f4-en.
