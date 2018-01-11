Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Association between literacy and self-rated poor health in 33 high-and upper-middle-income countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7aaeac27-en
Authors
Sujay Kakarmath, Vanessa Denis, Marta Encinas-Martín, Francesca Borgonovi, S. V. Subramanian
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kakarmath, S. et al. (2018), “ Association between literacy and self-rated poor health in 33 high-and upper-middle-income countries”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 165, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7aaeac27-en.
Go to top