In this report we investigate the effects of vocational education and training (VET) on adult skills and labour market outcomes by using the PIAAC survey. Data comparability across countries, the breath of countries involved, and the almost unique presence of information on assessed skills, training, earnings and employment makes this survey especially valuable to study the different facets of VET as compared to more academic education.
The effects of vocational education on adult skills and wages
What can we learn from PIAAC?
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
