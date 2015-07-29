Skip to main content
The effects of vocational education on adult skills and wages

What can we learn from PIAAC?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxfmjvw9bt-en
Authors
Giorgio Brunello, Lorenzo Rocco
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Brunello, G. and L. Rocco (2015), “The effects of vocational education on adult skills and wages: What can we learn from PIAAC?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 168, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxfmjvw9bt-en.
