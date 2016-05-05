Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Test-taking engagement in PIAAC

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlzfl6fhxs2-en
Authors
Frank Goldhammer, Thomas Martens, Gabriela Christoph, Oliver Lüdtke
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Goldhammer, F. et al. (2016), “Test-taking engagement in PIAAC”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 133, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlzfl6fhxs2-en.
Go to top