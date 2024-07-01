As the topic of skills cuts across many policy domains, the OECD Centre for Skills works closely with various OECD Directorates. Its work is also guided by inputs from various skills stakeholders, including governments and social partners, as well as other international organisations.
The work of the OECD Centre for Skills is overseen by two bodies and an advisory group:
- The Education Policy Committee (EDPC), which provides strategic oversight of our work. EDPC meets twice a year and brings together senior officials from all OECD member countries and observers from key partner countries.
- The Group of National Experts on Vocational Education and Training (GNE on VET) which assists the Education Policy Committee in helping Members and Partners to develop effective, efficient and evidence-based policies for vocational education and training and adult learning.
- The Skills Advisory Group (SAG) which is a horizontal and informal advisory group providing strategic guidance to OECD work on the development and effective use of skills. The SAG updates countries on the work done within the OECD in the area of skills. It also provides countries with an opportunity to express their interest in specific skills related issues and thus to guide future OECD work.