Andrew Bell is Head of OECD Skills Strategy projects and Deputy Head of the OECD Centre for Skills. Andrew has worked for more than thirty years in skills, education, labour market and social policy in both international and Canadian contexts. At the OECD, Andrew has led the OECD Skills Strategy Team for more than eight years. Under Andrew’s guidance, the team has worked collaboratively with more than 25 economies on more than 40 projects to help them identify policy priorities, develop tailored policy advice, and provide implementation and technical support. Andrew also led the development of OECD Skills Strategy 2019 , which brings together lessons learned from across the OECD on developing and using skills, as well as on strengthening the governance of skills systems. Prior to joining the OECD, Andrew held a variety of positions in government at the federal and provincial levels in Canada. Andrew holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Queen’s University in Canada.