International Vocational Education and Training Assessment (PISA-VET)

Inspired by PISA, the OECD is developing a new international assessment to measure the skills of learners completing initial vocational education and training (VET) programmes in selected occupations. PISA-VET will measure the learners’ ability to use their professional knowledge and skills to meet real challenges faced in the workplace.

Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

