El Iza Mohamedou is the Head of the OECD Centre for Skills which supports countries to achieve better economic and social outcomes by taking a whole-of-government approach and engaging with stakeholders to develop and implement better skills policies.

She has more than 30 years of international experience working in the field and at headquarters with various international organisations and in the private sector.

El Iza holds a PhD in Economics, MBA in International Business and a BA in Economics.

@ElIzaMohamedou