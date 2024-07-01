In 2022, the Swedish Government tasked seven national authorities, all with some responsibilities relating to managing skills supply and lifelong learning, to work together to improve the governance of Sweden’s skills system. The Swedish National Agency for Higher Vocational Education (Myndigheten för Yrkeshögskolan) was made responsible for the administrative co-ordination of the co-operation between the seven authorities. In this context, the Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen), in co-operation with the six other authorities (Swedish National Agency for Higher Vocational Education, Swedish Council for Higher Education, Swedish Higher Education Authority, Swedish National Agency for Education, Swedish Agency for Economic and Regional Growth and the Council for the European Social Fund in Sweden), has requested technical support to strengthen the governance of Sweden’s skills.
Strengthening the Governance of the Swedish Skills System
The project "Strengthening the Governance of the Swedish Skills System" aims to support Sweden with strengthening the multi-level skills governance system in the country, and thereby reduce the problem of skills mismatches in the long term.
The project is funded by the European Union via the Technical Support Instrument and implemented by the OECD Centre for Skills and the OECD Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities, in cooperation with the European Commission.