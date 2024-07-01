The project "Strengthening the Governance of the Swedish Skills System" aims to support Sweden with strengthening the multi-level skills governance system in the country, and thereby reduce the problem of skills mismatches in the long term.



The project is funded by the European Union via the Technical Support Instrument and implemented by the OECD Centre for Skills and the OECD Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities, in cooperation with the European Commission.