The ELS Skills Team of the OECD and the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission are cooperating in providing technical support to countries that want to reform their adult learning systems. In particular, the objective of the project "Improving adult learning in Greece through quality assurance and validation of prior learning" is to support the Greek National Organisation for the Certification of Qualifications and Vocational Guidance (EOPPEP) in designing a quality assurance framework for non-formal and informal learning. The project will also initiate a reflection on introducing a system for the assessment and validation of prior learning to support low-skilled adults. This project is funded by the European Union via the Technical Support Instrument and implemented by the OECD, in cooperation with the European Commission’s DG Structural Reform Support.