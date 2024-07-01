DG Reform
The OECD provides technical assistance and advises governments in Europe on the design and implementation of national strategies and initiatives. This work is carried out with funding from the EU via the Structural Reform Support Programme or the Technical Support Instrument in co-operation with the European Commission’s Directorate General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM), or is funded directly by national governments.
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Structural Reform Support
-
The ELS Skills Team of the OECD and the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission are cooperating in providing technical support to countries that want to reform their adult learning systems. In particular, the objective of the project "Improving adult learning in Greece through quality assurance and validation of prior learning" is to support the Greek National Organisation for the Certification of Qualifications and Vocational Guidance (EOPPEP) in designing a quality assurance framework for non-formal and informal learning. The project will also initiate a reflection on introducing a system for the assessment and validation of prior learning to support low-skilled adults. This project is funded by the European Union via the Technical Support Instrument and implemented by the OECD, in cooperation with the European Commission’s DG Structural Reform Support.Learn more
-
This project aims to support the Ministry of Social Security and Labour (MSSL) to develop and implement at a new approach to the active integration of older people into social as well as public and political life and to enhance their participation in employment activities and lifelong learning.Learn more
-
The ELS Skills Team of the OECD and the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission are cooperating in providing technical support to countries that want to reform their adult learning systems. In particular, the project "Establishing a validation system of prior non-formal and informal learning in Croatia" aims at developing a recognition of prior learning framework in Croatia.Learn more
-
The OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, the OECD Directorate for Public Governance, and the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission, are co-operating to provide technical support to Member States through the Technical Support Instrument. In particular, the project "Strengthening the administrative capacity of the Italian National Institute of Social Security (INPS)" aims to support INPS in developing the digital skills and digital mind-set of its employees, to further improve the quality of the services it provides. This project is funded by the European Union via the Technical Support Instrument and implemented by the OECD, in cooperation with the European Commission.Learn more
-
The Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission, the OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs and the OECD Centre for Skills, are co-operating to provide technical support to Member States through a project funded by the European Union via the Technical Support Instrument. The project “Enhancing the digital skills of seniors in the Slovak Republic” aims to support the Ministry of Investments, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic through (1) assessing the results of a digital training pilot scheme for seniors implemented between May-June 2022; (2) developing upscaling recommendations to train 170,000 seniors and disadvantaged persons in 4 years as foreseen in the Resilience and Recovery Plan (RRP); and (3) providing inputs for enhancing the digital skills of seniors beyond the RRP implementation timelinesLearn more
-
The OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, the OECD Centre for Skills, and the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission, are co-operating to provide technical support to Member States through the Technical Support Instrument. The project "Supporting employers in promoting skills development in Latvia" aims to support the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Latvia to improve the regulatory framework that supports investment in skills development by employers, by developing a policy package including financial and non-financial measures.Learn more