Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

DG Reform

The OECD provides technical assistance and advises governments in Europe on the design and implementation of national strategies and initiatives. This work is carried out with funding from the EU via the Structural Reform Support Programme or the Technical Support Instrument in co-operation with the European Commission’s Directorate General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM), or is funded directly by national governments.

Go to top