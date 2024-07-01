Establishing a validation system of prior learning in Croatia

Participation of adults in lifelong learning remains well below the EU average in Croatia. Only 5.1% of the Croatian adult population (aged 25-64) participated in education or training in the 4 weeks prior to a 2021 survey, compared to an EU average of 10.8%. Recently, the Croatian government committed to bridge this gap by 2030 in its National Development Strategy. Towards this goal, the Croatian Ministry of Science and Education has requested assistance via the Technical Support Instrument in establishing a new validation and recognition system for prior non-formal and informal learning. Introducing such a system would shorten upskilling pathways, by giving adults credit for skills already acquired, making participation in adult learning more accessible. It would also support adults who wish to enter or re-enter the labour market or gain access to better job opportunities.