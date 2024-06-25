Improving adult learning in Greece through quality assurance and validation of prior learning

The green and digital transitions and the COVID-19 pandemic are changing the Greek labour market, after being shaken by a decade-long economic crisis. Workers and businesses need to adapt and seize new job opportunities through upskilling (improving existing skills) and reskilling (training in new skills). Despite progress, Greece still lacks a well-functioning continuing vocational education and training (CVET) system, limiting upskilling and reskilling opportunities.

EOPPEP – the National Organisation for the Certification of Qualifications and Vocational Guidance – has been institutionally mandated, under L. 4115/2013, with the establishment of a national framework for quality assurance of non-formal and informal learning and with the development of a system for the assessment and validation of prior learning.