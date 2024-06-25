Skip to main content
Improving adult learning in Greece through quality assurance and validation of prior learning

The project "Improving adult learning in Greece through quality assurance and validation of prior learning" aims to support the Greek National Organisation for the Certification of Qualifications and Vocational Guidance (EOPPEP) in designing a quality assurance framework for non-formal and informal learning. The project also initiates a reflection on introducing a system for the assessment and validation of prior learning to support low-skilled adults. 

