Promoting Active Ageing in Lithuania

The sharp expected drop in the working-age population will make Lithuania continue to age at a fast pace. As older persons become an ever larger proportion of the total population, a key challenge for Lithuania is to provide them with opportunities to contribute to society so that their skills, experiences and knowledge can be put to use for the benefit of all. However, the current measures to facilitate active ageing are fragmented and therefore sub-optimal.

The low participation of older people in non-formal learning presents a major obstacle to their independence and successful participation in employment and social life. Lithuania also performs below EU average in older people’s participation in public and political life, calling for targeted measures to addressing social exclusion and providing tailored opportunities for engagement. Improving outcomes in these dimensions will also require effective public governance mechanisms which are crucial for the design and implementation of active ageing strategies, as they can help align the policy objectives of central and subnational stakeholders.