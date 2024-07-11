Better quality and monitoring in the Netherlands

Participation in adult learning in the Netherlands is very high by international standards, reaching close to 60% of adults according to the Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC). Yet, still 15% of the adult population lacks the skills that are required to successfully participate and manage transitions in the labour market and in the digitalised economy. In order to address the flaws of the current system, the Minister of Education, Culture and Science and the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, the State Secretary for Social Affairs and Employment and the State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations have agreed to join forces and allocate significant funding to the New Approach to Low Literacy, 2020-2024.