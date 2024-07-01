Skip to main content
Supporting employers to promote skills development in Latvia

The OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, the OECD Centre for Skills, and the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission, are co-operating to provide technical support to Member States through the Technical Support Instrument.

The project "Supporting employers in promoting skills development in Latvia" aims to support the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Latvia to improve the regulatory framework that supports investment in skills development by employers, by developing a policy package including financial and non-financial measures.

