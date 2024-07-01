Supporting employers to promote skills development in Latvia

Against this backdrop, this project links directly to the national priorities of Latvia to develop a sustainable support system for adult learning. The project aims to provide technical assistance to the Latvian Ministry of Education and Science in the development of support measures for employers to invest in the skills of their employees. The Latvian Law on Education already foresees the need to introduce such measures, but the regulatory framework describing the eligibility criteria and the implementation procedures will only be introduced by the end of 2022, as a milestone of Latvia’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). This project will enable the Latvian authorities to further improve the regulatory framework, by developing a policy package including financial and non-financial measures to support employers. This will contribute to the implementation of the reform on the “Development of a sustainable and socially responsible support framework for adult learning” in the RRP (Reform 2.3), which aims to increase adult learning participation and facilitate reaching other targets set in the Education Development Guidelines 2021-2027. The project is also in line with the EU priorities on a green and digital Europe, key principles of the European Skills Agenda, the European Pillar of Social Rights and the Sustainable Development Goals.