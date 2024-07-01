The importance of investing in skills development is growing for Latvia. Globalisation and the digital and green transitions are transforming jobs, how societies function and how people interact. The pandemic has accelerated the digital transition, showing the urgent need for resilient labour markets based on an increased adaptability of individuals to gain new skills. At the same time, skills imbalances (especially shortages of digital skills) hold back the capacity of Latvian firms to innovate, adopt advanced technologies and promote productivity.
Supporting employers to promote skills development in Latvia
The OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, the OECD Centre for Skills, and the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission, are co-operating to provide technical support to Member States through the Technical Support Instrument.
The project "Supporting employers in promoting skills development in Latvia" aims to support the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Latvia to improve the regulatory framework that supports investment in skills development by employers, by developing a policy package including financial and non-financial measures.