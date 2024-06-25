Since 2016, the OECD has organised biennial OECD Skills Summits together with host countries. OECD Skills Summits provide ministers and senior officials with a unique opportunity to learn from each other’s experience in designing and implementing skills policy reforms, as well as to discuss how to best elevate skills policy on the public policy agenda.
Centre for Skills peer learning events
The OECD Centre for Skills offers valuable peer learning opportunities, including the biennial ministerial OECD Skills Summit, the annual Skills Strategy Peer Learning Workshop, the biennial apprenticeship symposium and other targeted peer learning events. These initiatives enable countries to exchange experiences and insights, learn from each other, and identify effective strategies for addressing common challenges. By participating in such peer learning activities, countries can strengthen their skills policies.