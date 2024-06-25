Skip to main content
Centre for Skills peer learning events

The OECD Centre for Skills offers valuable peer learning opportunities, including the biennial ministerial OECD Skills Summit, the annual Skills Strategy Peer Learning Workshop, the biennial apprenticeship symposium and other targeted peer learning events. These initiatives enable countries to exchange experiences and insights, learn from each other, and identify effective strategies for addressing common challenges. By participating in such peer learning activities, countries can strengthen their skills policies.

