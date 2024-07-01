The OECD’s four-year Ukraine Country Programme allows Ukraine to leverage OECD expertise and best practices, strengthen institutions, and build capacity for successful reforms that will help Ukraine strengthen institutions, enhance economic resilience and ensure that reconstruction aid is used to the best effect to promote economic development and citizens’ welfare. Launched at the OECD’s annual Ministerial Council Meeting in June 2023, with the participation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, the Country Programme consists of 21 policy reviews and 10 capacity-building projects. It envisages Ukraine’s participation in 24 OECD bodies and its adherence to more than 70 OECD legal instruments over the four-year duration.
OECD Ukraine Country Programme
Strengthening institutions and building capacity for successful policy reforms in Ukraine