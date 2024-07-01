OECD Ukraine Country Programme

The Country Programme has been developed in close co-operation with, and reflects the priorities of, the government of Ukraine, with its focus on stronger institutions and public governance, continuing the fight against corruption, attracting private sector investment, and laying the foundations for long-term well-being and opportunities for its people. It encompasses key reconstruction challenges such as infrastructure policy and support for displaced persons and returning refugees, as well as education and skills, competition, environmental policy and statistics.

The Country Programme is financed by OECD donors, including Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.