The cyber security field is experiencing rapid growth and talent shortages are emerging across countries. The pace at which new positions are opening up in cyber security is outstripping the rate at which qualified candidates are entering the field. This growing gap highlights the urgency for strategic initiatives to develop and attract talent, ensuring that nations are well-equipped to handle the evolving challenges of cyber security.
Cyber security skills
As the complexity and frequency of cyber threats has risen, so too has the need for adequately trained cyber security professionals. Despite clear demand and the cyber security workforce being larger than ever, there is still a critical shortage of skilled workers. It is therefore essential for countries to invest in developing a skilled cyber security workforce.