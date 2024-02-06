Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Cyber security skills

As the complexity and frequency of cyber threats has risen, so too has the need for adequately trained cyber security professionals. Despite clear demand and the cyber security workforce being larger than ever, there is still a critical shortage of skilled workers. It is therefore essential for countries to invest in developing a skilled cyber security workforce.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top