Cyber security skills

The increasing demand for cyber security professionals encompasses a range of roles within the profession. The OECD has analysed job titles from advertisements to classify cyber security job postings into four main roles: Analyst, Architects and engineers, Auditors and Advisors, and Managers.

Across all countries, cyber security architects and analysts are the jobs most in demand. However, there are differences at the national level. For example, in the United Kingdom, France and Germany, cyber security architects/engineers account for a significant share of demand, whereas in Canada and Colombia, analysts are more sought after.