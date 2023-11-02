Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Child participation in decision making

Implications for education and beyond
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a37eba6c-en
Authors
Francesca Gottschalk, Hannah Borhan
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gottschalk, F. and H. Borhan (2023), “Child participation in decision making: Implications for education and beyond”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 301, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a37eba6c-en.
Go to top