How are OECD governments navigating the digital higher education landscape?

Evidence from a comparative policy survey
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/93468ccb-en
Authors
Nikolaj Broberg, Gillian Golden
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Broberg, N. and G. Golden (2023), “How are OECD governments navigating the digital higher education landscape?: Evidence from a comparative policy survey”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 303, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/93468ccb-en.
