Governing Education in a Complex World

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264255364-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Edited by Tracey Burns and Florian Köster
Cite this content as:

Burns, T. and F. Köster (eds.) (2016), Governing Education in a Complex World, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264255364-en.
