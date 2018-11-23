School autonomy is popular but also complex and sometimes contentious. Many education systems have increased schools’ autonomy in the hope of achieving greater efficiency and closer adaptation to local needs. In some countries, however, increased autonomy has led to greater pressure on schools and local stakeholders. To be successful, school autonomy needs to be built on a set of key ingredients: a strong national framework and a clear strategic vision, well-adapted school head and teacher training programmes, solid accountability mechanisms, and the creation of a collaborative environment – between and within schools.
How decentralised are education systems, and what does it mean for schools?
Education Indicators in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
29 January 2024
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-
-
-
9 February 2021
Related publications
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
Policy paper29 February 2024
-
Working paper26 January 2024
-
20 December 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
-
14 November 2023