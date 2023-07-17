Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Implementation of Ireland’s Leaving Certificate 2020-2021

Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e36a10b8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Implementation of Ireland’s Leaving Certificate 2020-2021: Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 73, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e36a10b8-en.
Go to top