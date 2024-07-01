Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Who's who in TALIS

The OECD Secretariat has overall managerial responsibility for the programme, monitors its implementation on a day-to-day basis, acts as the secretariat for the TALIS Governing Board, builds consensus among countries and serves as the interlocutor between the TALIS Governing Board and the international consortium charged with the implementation of the activities.

Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS)
Go to top