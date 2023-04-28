Taking stock of education reforms for access and quality in Türkiye

This report provides an overview of educational progress in Türkiye in the last two decades and reviews education policies which were developed and implemented during the same period. It considers a selection of policies operating from the levels of learners and institutions to system-level policies that are analysed through the lenses of comparative international data and OECD analysis of policies, programmes, and interventions that aim to support better outcomes and greater equity across national education systems. Conducted as a desk-based analysis, this report draws from the knowledge base of the OECD on education policy in Türkiye, national and international sources, and responses from the Ministry of National Education to a survey conducted for this report.