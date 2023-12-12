Skip to main content
Labour market and education reforms are needed to create more and better jobs in Türkiye

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/54657452-en
Authors
Dennis Dlugosch
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dlugosch, D. (2023), “Labour market and education reforms are needed to create more and better jobs in Türkiye”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1782, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/54657452-en.
